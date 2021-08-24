More than 54.7 million Covid tests

Spain has performed more than 54.7 million Covid diagnostic tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health that, as of August 19, they have carried out a total of 54,719,110 diagnostic tests. Of these, 39,358,008 are PCR and 15,361,102 are antigen.

In the last week, from August 13 to 19, the autonomous communities have carried out a total of 518,295 PCR, an average of 74,042 per day.

From August 13 to 19, the autonomous communities have carried out a total of 283,060 antigen tests, 40,437 on average per day. Added to the PCR performed, they represent a total of 801,355 diagnostic tests performed in this period, that is 114,479 per day. The number of diagnostic tests performed increased by one per cent, with a rate of 1,161.75 per 1,000 inhabitants.

“Progressively, new techniques are being developed for the diagnosis of SARS-Cov2 infection, such as the rapid antigen tests that the Health Departments are beginning to introduce in the management of the pandemic,” the government said on August 23.

