Mijas to host music concert

MIJAS Council has announced there will be a live music concert by a local singer.

The council said the music concert will take place in Mijas and be free for attendees.

The concert by Adriana La Pimienta will take place on Plaza del Bulevar in La Cala de Mijas on Friday, August 27 at 10 pm.

Councillor for Culture, Veronica Ensberg, said: “Outdoor music closes its fifth edition with the support of the residents and visitors of Mijas, who have filled the Plaza del Bulevar in La Cala each show.”

The live music events organised by Mijas’s Department for Culture have also included renowned pianist David Gomez. The Mallorcan composer has more than 20 years of international artistic career and stands out for his excellence in the contemporary classical, instrumental and cinematographic genre.

The concerts also hosted the V International Folklore Festival, a night of culture led by dance groups including Sur de Andalucia, the Asociacion Folklorica y Cultural Azabache, and other groups.

Mijas has this summer been hosting several live music concerts for free on the Costa del Sol.

