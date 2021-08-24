Married couple killed as they crossed a pedestrian crossing in Torrevieja

Tragically a married couple have been killed as they crossed a pedestrian crossing in Torrevieja.

The shocking accident happened in Torrevieja as a married couple were crossing a pedestrian crossing and were struck by a vehicle. The man aged 72 and the woman aged 69, who are both from Madrid, both died in what is said to be a brutal impact.

According to reports the man died almost instantly. Emergency services did everything they could to save the woman’s life, but they were unable to.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The shocking events happened on Monday night August 23, at about 21.05 hours. The accident occurred on Avenida Desiderio Rodriguez, as the couple were walking across a pedestrian crossing. According to reports the two people were hit by a van.

A French family had been travelling in the van which was said to be travelling at high speed and did not see the married couple as they made their way across the marked pedestrian crossing. The driver allegedly did not break, and the couple were hit that hard that they were thrown around 20 metres, according to reports.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident complete with a basic life support ambulance and a SAMU ambulance. Officers from both the Guardia civil and the local police rushed to the scene of the accident too.

As reported Information.es, “The driver of the van, who tested negative for alcohol, has been arrested for two counts of reckless homicide. He was accompanied by his wife and four children. The local police in Torrevieja have taken over the investigation into the terrible accident.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





