MARBELLA Mayor opens first Primark store in La Cañada shopping centre and forecasts a rosy future for Marbella and Primark.

First in line as she was cutting the opening ribbon on Tuesday August 24, Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz, suggested that the Marbella and Primark pairing “is destined to be a great success.”

The new 4,200 metre establishment owned by the Irish multinational is the first in Marbella and covers two floors of the La Cañada shopping centre.

She was delighted that this “modern, functional and sustainable” outlet has created 170 new jobs, “many of them for people from our town who have even found their first job.”

The opening of the store has been a long time coming as the company had a number of specific requirements but at last, these were all met and Mayor Muñoz congratulated the entire Primark team as well as those who would be working in La Cañada.

In response, the general director of Primark in Spain and Portugal, Carlos Inacio, commented that there was “nothing better than to open in this fantastic and charming city”, to which he added the firm’s dedication to sustainability, social commitment and for being “an inclusive company where style, size or budget does not matter.”

