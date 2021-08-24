Man released on bail after being arrested for assault Katie Price

A man arrested after Katie Price was injured in an alleged attack has been released on police bail.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield, Essex. An Essex Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested "a short time later" on suspicion of assault.



A force spokesman said on Tuesday: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

The 43-year-old star was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Monday. The mother-of-five said in a statement to The Sun newspaper: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to the hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

Katie received treatment in hospital on Monday for a reported facial injury after the incident, with PA Media claiming she was discharged the same day.

