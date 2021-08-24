Malaga receives 1.9M tourists

MALAGA received 553,645 tourists in July.

The city received 60.7 per cent more tourists to Malaga in July than in the previous year.

According to figures from the INE, 553,645 tourists stayed in Malaga in July.

Of the nearly 1.9 million people who stayed in Malaga, 37 per cent were international tourists tourists.

Across Andalucia, stays at hotel establishments increased by 107.9 per cent in July compared to the same month of 2020, reaching 5,172,405, compared to 2,488,331 registered a year before.

Tourism was still lower than in July 2019, with hotel stays in Andalucia last month falling by 23.28 per cent from 6,742,488. The figures in July were 78.23 per cent higher than in June this year, when a total of 2,901,952 were recorded.

The hotel occupancy rate in July reached 53.7 per cent and the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) said that they expect an occupancy for the month of August of 72.79 per cent.

The news comes after Spain received 2.2 million foreign tourists in June, with spending from the tourists rising from €133 million last year to €2.4 billion.

Data showed that so far this year 5.4 million tourists have headed to Spain.

The first destination for tourists has been the Balearic Islands which have seen nearly 30 per cent of the international visitors. The third main destination when split by Spanish autonomous community is Andalucia.

