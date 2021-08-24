READERS have responded to a poll by the Euro Weekly News to let us know their thoughts on little people bullfighting in Spain.

EWN readers were asked whether bullfighting featuring little people in Spain should be banned and 41.4 per cent said no, they should be free to choose where they work.

In total, 37.9 per cent of readers said they thought little people bullfighting should be banned, but because of the harm to the bulls, meanwhile 10.3 per cent said it should be banned because it is degrading to little people.

A further 3.4 per cent of people said that these shows should not be banned because those involved are paying taxes and should not have to live on benefits.

One reader also argued that the practice should not be banned for one group of people but not others. Ms Ruiz said: “Why should little people be stopped from doing something when taller people aren’t stopped.”

Bullfighting is one of Spain’s most famous traditions but still causes controversy among many activists who say it is cruel to animals.

