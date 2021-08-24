The latest update on the pandemic in Spain shows a declining incidence rate measured over 14 days.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in Spain continues to fall and stands at 305.6 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population (11.7 points lower than on Monday, August 23), although, sadly, the Ministry of Health has reported 190 new deaths from the disease.

Deaths from Covid19 remain above 100 since last August 13, when 63 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic started in Spain to 83,527.

Facts and figures

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, 10,072 new infections have been diagnosed (5,222 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours), 4,264 fewer cases than the previous Tuesday (when 14,336 positives were reported), an indication of the downward trend in the transmission of the virus, although it must be borne in mind that in recent weeks fewer and fewer diagnostic tests are being carried out.

The total number of infections in Spain now stands at 4,804,424 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official statistics. In the past two weeks, a total of 145,013 positives have been recorded.

Currently, there are 7,959 patients admitted to hospitals in Spain for Covid-19 (8,330 yesterday) and 1,769 in ICU (1,839 yesterday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 799 admissions (774 yesterday) and 1,141 discharges (419 yesterday). The bed occupancy rate for coronavirus patients stands at 6.79 percent (7.11 percent yesterday) and in ICUs at 19.28 percent (20.04 percent yesterday).

Between August 14 and 20, the autonomous communities performed 782,125 diagnostic tests, of which 505,482 were PCR and 276,643 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 population of 1,663.17. The total positivity rate stands at 10.68 percent, compared to 10.79 percent yesterday.

Almost all communities are at extreme risk of transmission -above 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days-, while the Valencian Community (with an incidence of 244.6) and the Canary Islands (209.7) are lower, at high risk, with between 150 and 250 cases-.

