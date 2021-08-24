Kylian Mbappe allegedly rejects new contract offer from PSG

By
Chris King
-
0
Kylian Mbappe allegedly rejects new contract offer from PSG. image: Twitter

FRENCH television channel RMC claims that Kylian Mbappe has rejected the latest contract offer put on the table by PSG, and that he will definitely leave the club

The drama involving Kylian Mbappe, Paris St Germain, and Real Madrid is a long-running one which on the evening of Monday, August 23, looked a little nearer to having an ending, as the 22-year-old French footballer has allegedly turned down the latest offer put on the table by his current club, which French channel RMC claims includes a five-year contract, with an option to extend it.
They also claimed there was a salary increase being offered, but one that would still see him remain the third-best paid player at PSG, behind Lionel Messi, and Neymar, with RMC saying that Mbappe has told the club’s Brazilian sporting director, Leonardo, that he is not prepared to stay at the club once his current contract runs out in 2022, but that instead of being concerned, they claim the club has finally accepted that their player will leave, and are already planning an alternative solution.
A tweet from RMC Sport said, “A week before the end of the transfer window, negotiations on Kylian Mbappe’s extension are still not progressing. So much so that PSG foresees a very possible sale”, with the only interest being shown right now, is apparently from just one English club.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has been in the news, especially after the forward asked to be left out of the Juventus starting XI for the opening Serie A match, and the thought of Ronaldo lining up with Messi and Neymar is mindblowing, but, a surprise name that has cropped up as a replacement for Mbappe is that of Everton and Brazil forward, Richarlison, who is an international teammate of Neymar, and RMC Sport insist that he is the player that PSG wants, as reported by larazon.es.

Chris King
