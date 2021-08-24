Irish painter Sean Scully left Barcelona because of nationalism

Irish-American abstract painter Sean Scully said he left Barcelona because of the language barrier and nationalism.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the famous painter, who has studios in New York, Munich and now southern France, said he left Barcelona because of Catalan nationalism and the language barrier.

“In the end, we could not bear Barcelona for this sh**,” he told the broadsheet.

Scully and his wife, the artists Liliane Tomasko, who speak Spanish fluently, left the city “due to the growth of nationalism in the city we loved.”

“In Barcelona, ​​you would go to meetings and they would speak completely in Catalan, as if to say ‘F*** off,'” he said.

In 2015, Scully offered 200 works to the Barcelona City Council in exchange for them being permanently exhibited in its own museum space. The initiative was unsuccessful but, shortly after, the artist created the Sean Scully Art Space in the chapel of the Monastery of Santa Cecilia de Montserrat, a 10th-century construction in which he installed half a dozen large-format works.

The family now lives in Aix-en-Provence.

