Demand for summer holidays in Spain remain ‘unabatedly high’

Demand for summer holidays in Spain is still ‘unabatedly high’- according to Tui.

The world’s largest travel operator, Tui, has reported demand for holidays in Spain and Europe is back to full strength, now that travel restrictions across the continent have greatly eased.

1.5 million new bookings for summer 2021 have been made with Tui since May, according to the group’s Q3 financial report, which states “demand for holiday travel remains unabatedly high.”

“Customer demand and booking momentum remain high as soon as state travel restrictions are withdrawn. With one and a half million additional bookings since May and a total of more than four million bookings for the summer business, the figures are encouraging,” said Fritz Joussen, Tui CEO.

Destinations leading the charge include Spain’s Balearic Islands, in particular, Majorca, with Alicante (Benidorm) and Malaga (Costa del Sol) still attracting thousands of sun-starved British holidaymakers.

The latest figures mark the first time the group has reported positive cash flow since the start of the pandemic – during the period, 283 TUI hotels were open and eight of the Group’s cruise ships were carrying guests as travel resumes in earnest.

“Especially in Germany and in the continental European markets, the current booking figures show high pent-up demand. In England, travel could only be resumed in mid-July. Demand and bookings there will therefore be reflected in the fourth quarter,” said Joussen.

The industry boss said European nations’ vaccine drives were a “great success”. “Those who are not or hardly at risk should now have their liberties fully restored.”

