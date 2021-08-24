Children left behind at Kabul airport while young twins reach Britain

Children left behind at Kabul airport while young twins reach Britain.  The five-year-old twins have managed to safely make it out of Afghanistan as they fled for their lives.

Shocking scenes have been seen at the airport in Kabul but Asna and Sana Hashimi, are set to begin a new life after being safely evacuated from Afghanistan. The Taliban took over earlier this month and the pair have managed to escape just in time.

Their father believes that he was in danger of being killed as he had helped out British troops. Dad Nooragha Hashimi, had been a translator for the Royal Engineers.

Speaking to Sky News he explained that: “Everyone knows about me – ‘He’s an interpreter’ – so that’s why this was dangerous for me.

“Everybody was scared about what [the Taliban are] going to do, and the first time they’re saying ‘we’re gonna do nothing [to] anybody’, but nobody knows if it will be the same as 1996.”

According to ITV news, a British citizen is trapped in Afghanistan along with his children.


He said: “‘I’m a British citizen, my kids are British, and they’re stuck here.

“They closed the door on us and they’re shooting back at us. My message for the Prime Minister is just to get us out of here.

“‘Otherwise our kids are struggling and we’re all in a big mess here. The British Army is right behind this fence, they’ve closed the gate and they’re not letting no one in.”


