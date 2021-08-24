Catalan High Court rejects the regional government’s latest requests for nigh curfews.

The High Court in Catalan has rejected the regional government’s plans for a curfew in 43 municipalities, limiting the coronavirus measure to the 19 current areas where it is currently in place.

The decision means that the four provincial capitals in Catalonia – Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, and Tarragona – have escaped nightlife closure for their venues.

The regional government wanted to impose a curfew in the Catalan municipalities with more than 20,000 residents and where the cumulative incidence of the coronavirus is above 125 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous seven days.

Last week, at the start of hearings, the High Court rejected the measure in areas with more than 5,000 residents.

When it filed this latest request, on Friday, the regional authorities presented the same health data that they had on Tuesday, despite the fact that the epidemiological situation had since improved in most of the region, with Barcelona and eight municipalities below the limit established for the application of the nighttime curfew.

In their ruling, the judges pointed to the fact that some of the municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants where the curfew had been requested were not exceeding the 125 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning that “according to their own premise the curfew would be even more unnecessary and disproportionate.”

The request filed by the regional authorities pointed to the importance of the closure of nightlife venues in order to “limit” the social interaction that is taking place at night, something that the court in turn decided should be achieved through control of public order.

“The control of social interaction is not a health criteria strictly speaking. For social distancing and mask-use to be respected, the administration has at its disposal measures that are equally effective and less damaging for fundamental rights and public freedoms,” the court concluded, adding that police should be deployed to avoid crowds from forming.

