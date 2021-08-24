CAS appeals for volunteers for Nerja animals

THE Costa Animal Society (CAS) in Nerja is seeking volunteers for the area’s animals.

CAS in Nerja said: “If you’re a compassionate person who respects the lives of unfortunate animals who live a treacherous life in the wild, hop aboard.

“There is an occasional heartache, but the rewards in homing animals and receiving videos of these rescue dogs and cats romping about in their forever homes is something to behold.”

CAS is a small, voluntary charity organization, that has been successfully rehoming and assisting abandoned animals in Nerja and Frigiliana for more than 30 years.

It is now looking for enthusiastic people to join its committee, continuing the work started by the sitting committee, some of whom have recently stepped down after many years of service.

To get involved, please contact acting President Mae Delaney on 653 557 237.

CAS will also begin its monthly fundraising activities again, making it possible to treat and home abandoned, homeless or injured animals in their care.

For more information, visit their Facebook page \ casnerja or www.casnerja.webs.com to find out more about their fundraising and their work with animals on the Costa del Sol.

