Brenda Blethyn talks about Vera ahead of brand new series on ITV.

For many fans of Brenda Blethyn, aged 75, Vera is their favourite role and one that she keeps returning to. Many fans may be shocked to know that before the Vera role came up Brenda had even considered quitting acting.

Speaking to the Northern echo and Georgia Humphreys, Brenda has spoken out about her Vera role. The new series is set to begin soon on ITV.

“It is such a wonderful character to play, and I thought, ‘I’ll do my best on the pilot’ and when that got the stamp of approval from ITV, that they wanted to invest in it and make more episodes, I was thrilled,” said Brenda.

Vera fans will soon get to see the 11th series as it returns to ITV with two feature length episodes. A further four episodes are expected later this year.

Brenda is something of a puzzle solver too and said: “I’m pretty analytical, and I love solving a puzzle.

“But if there was any moment where I guessed what was going on, the script would go straight back and it would be worked on, because if someone can guess it too early, there’s something wrong, so it’s got to be adjusted.

“I can’t help but pick up on stuff. I can’t stop myself.”

