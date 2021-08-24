Boots UK and Deliveroo form partnership.

Boots UK and Deliveroo have announced a new, exclusive partnership launching at 14 pilot stores across the country.

Deliveroo’s UK customer base now has access to more than 400 Boots products on demand. The range includes medicines for minor ailments such as coughs and colds, hay fever and mild pain, beauty products, baby products and food and drink options with an assortment of sandwiches and snacks.

Paula Bobbett, Director of boots.com at Boots UK, said, “We are very excited about this new partnership with Deliveroo and have carefully selected over 400 products for its launch to help our customers get the things they need, when they need them.

“It will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can’t leave the house, like if you’re feeling unwell or are looking after your kids. Our online business continues to grow and this partnership offers our customers a way to access our products quickly and easily,” she added on August 24.

Boots saw a continued rise in online sales during successive lockdowns. Orders on boots.com were up 85 per cent between March 2020 and March 2021 compared to the same period the previous year and continue on a strong trajectory. Boots offers next day Click & Collect and home delivery for online orders and this new partnership with Deliveroo allows it to provide even greater speed to customers that need it in as little as 20 minutes.

Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer UKI at Deliveroo, added, “We are delighted to announce a new partnership with Boots in 14 stores across the country. Boots is the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer and the top consumer choice for high-quality and popular products. This partnership will mean more choice and selection for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK.”

