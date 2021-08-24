Airbnb offers free accommodation for 20,000 Afghan refugees in a bid to help them resettle across the globe.

Airbnb are determined to help out in what they have called “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time”. The company feels it is their responsibility to help out where they can.

Chief executive Brian Chesky said: “I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There’s no time to waste.”

“As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives. For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home.”

The offer will begin immediately and the company is also working with Non-Governmental Organisations too.

Mr Chesky took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 24, and said: “Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free,”

“While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our hosts.”

He hopes that volunteer hosts will contact him and said: “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time.”

The Airbnb stays will be financed via contributions from Mr Chesky and Airbnb along with donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

