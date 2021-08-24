Aemet predicts a change in the weather for Andalucia this week

AEMET predicts a sudden change in Andalucia’s weather patterns for this week



As reflected by the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), August seems to be saying goodbye to Summer very early in Andalucia this year, with a sudden increase in atmospheric instability, predicted to bring rain showers, and storms, especially in the centre and east of the Peninsula, although they say, nevertheless, the heat will continue, both during the day, and at night.

In the case of Andalucia, a yellow warning for storms and strong gusts of wind is expected for this Tuesday, August 24, specifically from around 12 midday, through to 10pm at night, in the more northern areas of the Sierra and Pedroches in the province of Cordoba, Morena, Condado, Cazorla, and Segura, in Jaen province, Guadix and Baza in Granada province, and in the Almanzora Valley, and Los Velez, in the province of Almeria.

In addition, Aemet forecasts that this Tuesday, dust in suspension will also reach the peninsula, which will be more noticeable in the southern half of Andalucia, where air quality will drop, and cause some of the showers to be muddy, while temperatures will decrease, especially in the centre and south, although they will exceed 36ºC in southern Galicia and in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

At night, on the other hand, the minimum temperatures, as a result of the abundant cloudiness, will not drop too low and will continue to remain high for now, especially in the south of Extremadura, and in Andalucia, where in some points it will not drop below 22ºC, as reported by diariosur.es.

