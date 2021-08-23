Young man in suspected suicide attempt from a bridge outside Malaga capital

By
Chris King
-
0
Young man in suspected suicide attempt from a bridge outside Malaga capital
Young man in suspected suicide attempt from a bridge outside Malaga capital. image: jesus alcholadow

NEGOTIATORS from various police forces have been trying to prevent a young man from jumping off a motorway bridge on the outskirts of Malaga

In what looks to be a suspected suicide attempt today, Monday, August 23, by a young man on the bridge that crosses the motorway near to the Leroy Merlin store outside the capital of Malaga province, police officers from three different forces have been trying to negotiate with him not to jump from the bridge.
The National Police has negotiators at the scene, along with those from the Local Police’s GOA unit, officers from the Guardia Civil, and a specialist officer from the Office Posologico of the Local Police of Malaga.
They are accompanied by firefighters from Malaga and Torremolinos, who have a special large reinforced blanket being held underneath where the young man is standing on the bridge, so that should he attempt to jump, they will catch him in the blanket, with medics from the local health services also on the scene.
The police have closed the road off to traffic until they can talk the young man – who is thought to be from Madrid – out of trying to commit suicide, but there has been no confirmation yet on the situation, as reported by elcasomalaga.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here