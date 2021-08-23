Young man in suspected suicide attempt from a bridge outside Malaga capital

NEGOTIATORS from various police forces have been trying to prevent a young man from jumping off a motorway bridge on the outskirts of Malaga



In what looks to be a suspected suicide attempt today, Monday, August 23, by a young man on the bridge that crosses the motorway near to the Leroy Merlin store outside the capital of Malaga province, police officers from three different forces have been trying to negotiate with him not to jump from the bridge.

The National Police has negotiators at the scene, along with those from the Local Police’s GOA unit, officers from the Guardia Civil, and a specialist officer from the Office Posologico of the Local Police of Malaga.

They are accompanied by firefighters from Malaga and Torremolinos , who have a special large reinforced blanket being held underneath where the young man is standing on the bridge, so that should he attempt to jump, they will catch him in the blanket, with medics from the local health services also on the scene.

The police have closed the road off to traffic until they can talk the young man – who is thought to be from Madrid – out of trying to commit suicide, but there has been no confirmation yet on the situation, as reported by elcasomalaga.com

