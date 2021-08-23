Young girl in Badajoz dies from ‘the kissing disease’

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has died in Badajoz dies from a mononucleosis infection, which is also known as ‘the kissing disease’



Extremadura Health Service confirmed today, Monday, August 23, the death of a young 14-year-old girl in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Badajoz, due to a mononucleosis infection, reported locally by the Hoy newspaper.

Maria Julia Gutierrez, the mayor of the Badajoz municipality of Alabge – where the girl’s family is very well known – expressed her condolences to the family on behalf of the city council.

Mononucleosis is a highly contagious infection, which is spread mainly from person to person through kissing, a reason why it has also become known as ‘the kissing disease’, and its prevalence is much more common among adolescents and young adults.

As indicated by the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEPED), Epstein Barr (EBV), is the virus that is responsible for this disease, and it is characterised by being asymptomatic on many occasions, which allows it to be transmitted more easily, and in addition, mononucleosis occurs throughout the year, without predilection for a specific time or season of the year.

