Winemakers assessing ‘heartbreaking’ damage after French vineyards hit by wildfires near the French Riviera.

Sadly, last week thousands of people had to be evacuated after fires broke out across the Var region, near the French Riviera. The blazes mainly hit forest areas but vineyards received damage too.

One vineyard in Provence has taken to Instagram to speak out over the shocking fires and the devastation left behind. The Mirabeau vineyard was sadly hit by fire.

“The past few days have been heartbreaking to watch as the devastation has unfolded over Provence with fires sweeping across 7,000 hectares of land and protected forest,” said owners Jeany and Stephen Cronk.

“We have been watching in agony and praying for our Domaine Mirabeau and the vineyards of our colleagues and partners in the area, as all our life’s work is put at risk by the raging fires.

“We are still assessing the impact of the fires on our estate, but for now we are pleased to share that everyone from Mirabeau, the animals and houses at the Domaine have been saved.

“We will work on rebuilding the regenerative viticulture project we have begun two years ago at Domaine Mirabeau to try to have a positive impact on the planet.”

Over 900 firefighters fought the blaze but damage was seen in many areas and thousands were evacuated.

