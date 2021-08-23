The Secret Weapon of Car Collectors

Have you ever wondered how car collectors all across Europe, and why not, the rest of the world, can keep their relics in one shape? It’s a huge responsibility as you can probably imagine, but there are a lot of tools and equipment in their utility belts that help them take care of their rides.

So if the question “How to keep car exterior shine?” has ever popped into your head, here are some useful car accessories that will surely give you the answers you’re looking for.

All the Tools In One Place

It’s likely that you have tools of some kind lying around your home at the moment, perhaps even a toolbox. However, for car collectors tools are a lot more than the occasional hammer for putting up wall decorations or a drill for small DIY projects.

There are specialized tool kits that come with everything a car collector needs to keep their ride in a wholesome condition. Even if they don’t take their cars out for a drive (which some car collectors actually do), the parts will begin to loosen over time.

If not enough care is given to these parts, they may end up broken or corroded, requiring the collector to make repairs or replacements. This is not only going to cost them money and valuable time but may even devalue the car. To avoid this, car collectors have a specialized toolkit by their side which they use to fix any mechanical problems as early as possible.

Car Floor Mats

This accessory is quite self-explanatory and it is easy to see how it could help you keep your vehicle’s interior spick and span. Many car owners mistakenly take their floor mats for granted and then pay the price by needing to have the vehicles regularly deep cleaned to get all the dirt and smears off the interior surfaces. What’s even harder to get rid of are those unpleasant smells that are the result of who knows what is stuck to the bottom of your shoe then wiping off on the car floor.

To keep your vehicle’s interior clean and smelling crisp, all you need are high-quality floor mats. Don’t chase prices and purchase one that is the cheapest. Consider how the floor mats are going to protect your vehicle’s interior from dirt and your nose from unpleasant smells. If you live in an area with plenty of rain, consider purchasing one that is in some way insulated to draw in moisture but one that is also easy to clean.

Car Covers

Which leads us to one of the most important aspects of keeping a collectible in one piece: the exterior. As advanced as modern car paint has gotten, as high-tech as the technology behind the coats may be, car exteriors are still very sensitive to damage, be it scratching, paint chipping, and general impact. All of these are quite common even in a well-furnished and ventilated garage.

Dust can and will find its way into your garage, onto the surface of your vehicle, and then make its way into the interior where it can clog up air filters and even get into the engine. At first these may not seem like real issues, but after some time they will begin to have their adverse effects on your vehicle.

A car cover designed to withstand weather conditions, moisture, dust, frost, and even some light impact damage is exactly what any collector needs for that extra layer of protection. Certain car cover varieties are built with a high-quality mesh that can shrug off light impact. Others are breathable and help you keep moisture off your vehicle, preventing any rusting or other corrosive defects from forming.

There are even UV-proof car covers designed for collectors who live in a sunny area of the world where their vehicle is regularly exposed to direct sunlight. The sun’s rays can cause quite a bit of damage over time. But a UV shield will reflect these harmful rays and protect your car’s interior and exterior.

So consider what climate you live in, what conditions your vehicle must go through, and decide on which car cover would suit your needs.





