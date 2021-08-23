THE magic of Tchaikovsky comes to the stage in Estepona this October as The Russian National Ballet performs Swan Lake at the Felipe VI Auditorium.

As the weather gets cooler and hopefully the pandemic remains under control, musical events of a high calibre are returning to venues across the Costa del Sol.

The iconic Swan Lake is one of the great Tchaikovsky compositions which tell the story of good and evil with the battle between the White Swan and the Black Swan which signifies the two major opposites in life.

Some of the music in Swan Lake was first written for a lesser-known piece The Lake of the Swans which was mainly performed for the composer’s family.

The Russian National Ballet is one of many professional companies from the former USSR who are on permanent tour and was founded in 1989, when the legendary soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Sergei Radchenko, tried to realise his vision of a company that would bring together the most classical elements of the great Kirov and Bolshoi Ballet companies in a new ballet company.

Since its inception, the Russian National Ballet has completed numerous tours of Europe, with extraordinary receptions in Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as the United Kingdom, including numerous performances at the London Colosseum.

Tickets for this one night only performance at the Felipe Vi Auditorium which starts at 5.30pm on Saturday October 16 cost €25.60 and may be purchased online at https://tafestepona.entradas.plus.

