Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if troops do not leave Afghanistan by August 31

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if troops do not leave Afghanistan by August 31. image: twitter

A TALIBAN spokesman has said that if troops are not out of Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline then there will be ‘consequences’ 

Dr Suhail Shahin, a spokesman for the Taliban, speaking face to face with a Sky News reporter in Doha, the capital of Qatar, today, Monday, August 23, issued a stark warning to the US and all the other countries who currently have troops in Afghanistan, that no extension period will be allowed after the August 31 deadline.

He pointed out that this date was a “red line”, and that if the withdrawal is not completed within the deadline set by US President Joe Biden, then Shahin stressed there could well be “consequences”, with the Reuters news agency already saying that two Taliban sources have confirmed to them that they will reject any request for an extension to the deadline.

President Biden has already hinted in a televised live press conference earlier today, that he thought it might not be possible to finalise the complete evacuation of all American citizens from the country by August 31, and yesterday, Sunday evening, he said, “There are ongoing talks between us and the military about an extension. We hope not to have to extend it, but there will be discussions, I suppose, about the status of the evacuation process”.

There is a virtual meeting of the G-7 tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24, where the situation in Kabul, and how to deal with it, will clearly be the topic discussed among all the leaders, but, in the words of Dr Shahin, “Biden announced that on August 31 he would withdraw all his military forces”, adding, in reference to troops staying beyond the deadline, “it means that there is an extension of the occupation when there is no need for it. If the United States or the United Kingdom seeks more time to continue evacuations, the answer is no. Or there will be consequences”, as reported by elperiodico.com.

Chris King
