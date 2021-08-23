Surprise gesture of Pedro Sanchez after Spain ravaged by fire. The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez has won over local residents with a surprise gesture in Spain’s Sotalbo.

Pedro Sanchez won over more hearts as he made a surprise gesture to a resident in Spain’s Sotalbo, after fires recently devastated Avila. Paquita, lives in the town of Sotalbo in Avila and Sanchez was visiting to meet with the local mayors who have seen their towns affected by shocking fires recently. Paquita showed her admiration for Sanchez after he made a wonderful gesture.

Paquita asked the Prime Minister of Spain to sign her plaster cast. She had injured her leg and ended up needing a plaster cast. Sanchez promised that he would sign the cast after the meeting and he kept his promise.

Paquita watched eagerly as the Prime Minister kept his promise and signed her cast. He wrote: “For Francisca, with love. Pedro”, something which touched the resident of Avila deeply. The locals cheered on Sanchez.

Paquita only moments later decided that she would do all she could to help the towns hit by fire and said that she would auction off her newly signed plaster cast.

She made one last request of the Prime Minister and said: “don’t forget Sotalbo”, and Sanchez promised that he will not forget the town.

