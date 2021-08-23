Spanish and UK wines win at canned wine competition

Over three hundred canned wines from all over the world flexed their aluminium muscles at the third annual International Canned Wine Competition, winners included wines from Spain and the UK.

Wines from seventeen countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, England and even India, competed with their compatriots from all corners of the United States.

The was a noticeable “explosion of wine-based spritzers and seltzers,” according to competition founder and organizer, Allan Green. Judges awarded gold medals to 85 of the 335 wines entered.

Along with the wines, the package design competition showed how creative designers and marketers have become with the new canned wine medium.

Kiss of Wine winery from Britain won four medals, taking sweepstakes honours for the most medals.

The competition judges came from academia, marketing and the wine trade.

Judge Randy Schock, winemaker at Handley Cellars, said, “The creativity and ingenuity of the canned wine segment brings renewed life and excitement to the party. So much room to create and explore old and new regional culinary and lifestyle expressions makes the idea of travelling and sampling exciting again.”

Plans are already in the works for the fourth annual International Canned Wine Competition, which will be held in July, 2022. Competition director Allan Green promises it will be “aluminating.”

