Spain’s Princess Leonor is ready to start college in Wales

In just over one week’s time, Spain’s Princess Leonor will arrive in Wales, where for the next few years she will study at the exclusive UWC Atlantic College, a boarding school that is one of the most prestigious institutions in Europe, and where she will be separated from her family for the first time, which means a big change for all concerned for a family that is so closely knit, with her mother Queen Letizia, her father Felipe VI, the King of Spain, and sister, Infanta Sofia, all resigned to Leonor de Borbon making her way alone.

The Princess of Asturias is due to start her studies in September, and for sure she is looking forward to meeting, and making, new friends from around 100 countries at the facility, where, on October 31, she will turn 16, and with the strict rules enforced by this prestigious school, it is very unlikely that she will be allowed any special guests, and will have to celebrate with her new-found friends in Wales.

It is not known when the Princess will be returning to Spain, but Marina Conde, founder of the firm La Condesa, and a former student of Atlantic World College told ‘Vanitatis’ that visits from relatives and close people are rare, and that, of course, no one – without exception – can stay overnight at the school, “The academic rhythm is very demanding, and you don’t have much time between the three main subjects, secondary, extracurricular and community service”, she explained.

