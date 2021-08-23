Spain’s Enric Mas in second place overall in La Vuelta

ENRIC MAS of Spain is lying in a strong second place overall in La Vuelta as the riders go into a rest day



Spain’s Enric Mas is proving to be a very strong contender for Primoz Roglic’s La Vuelta crown, as he attacked the stage today, Sunday, August 22, in a very intelligent way, as the riders entered the province of Almeria, and were faced with the daunting 13km climb up to the Alto de Velefique, without a doubt the toughest obstacle they will face in this year’s La Vuelta a España.

It was the Italian rider, Damiano Caruso, who broke away from the pack and went on to win this ninth stage, with Britain’s Adam Yates and the Colombian, Miguel Angel Lopez doing their best to contain him, but after a few minutes of this arduous climb, it was the duo of Mas and the Slovenian champion, Roglic, who passed them, and were left to fight for second and third place, crossing the finish line a good five minutes behind the Italian, with another of the favourites, Egan Bernal, falling well behind, although retaining fifth overall.

Enric Mas, can now look forward to a rest day tomorrow, Monday, August 23, before they start all over again, starting stage ten, heading out from Roquetas de Mar, and finishing off by entering the province of Malaga, 189km later in Rincon de la Victoria, where he will renew his fight with Primoz Roglic, the rider who has won the last two consecutive La Vuelta’s.

He might have finished third today, but the Spaniard is well-positioned, a clear 40 seconds ahead of the nearest man in the rider’s table, which looks like this:

Primoz Roglic 34h 18′ 53″ Enric Mas at 28 seconds behind Miguel Angel Lopez at 1′ 21″ Jack Haig at 1′ 42″ Egan Bernal at 1′ 52″ as reported by cadenaser.com. ___________________________________________________________

