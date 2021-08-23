Spain: The European soul at its best

Spain is an example of “the European soul at its best”, according The President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has praised Spain’s effort to rescue European and Afghan citizens from Kabul.

Speaking at joint press conference with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the welcome hub for evacuated Afghan EU Delegation staff and their families at Torrejon Air Base, she said, “I first of all also want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, dear Pedro, for inviting us to the reception hub here. And I want to thank you for having taken the initiative and I also want to thank the High Representative, Josep Borrell.

“The two of you having taken the initiative, with the respective Minister for Foreign Affairs and Development, to coordinate the reception of incoming Afghans here, who have worked for the European Union, and to coordinate their arrival here with their families.

“And indeed, as you said Pedro, you can feel it today: In the times of need, Spain has shown humanity and Spain has proven a great sense of solidarity. So, Spain is here an example for the European soul at its best and I really want to thank you,” she added on August 21.

