Ryanair signs its latest Greek tourism partnership

Ryanair has announced its latest partnership with the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) in a bid to boost tourism recovery in the Hellenic country.

Ryanair and GNTO will partner in a joint communications campaign with the aim of strengthening Greece’s positioning as a tourist destination in the British, German and Italian markets and attract more tourists from here.

The campaign “All you want is Greece” will promote the Greek Islands as a must destination for a summer getaway through Ryanair’s owned channels as well as external digital platforms. Famous for their amazing beaches, clear-blue waters, incredible sunsets, ancient temples and mouth-watering food. The campaign is sure to attract many holidaymakers eager to enjoy a long-awaited sun break.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said, “We are delighted to partner with the Greek National Tourism Organization and work together to rebuild Greece’s leading tourism industry.

“We have significantly increased connectivity to and from the Greek Islands with new routes and additional frequencies from all across Europe. This partnership will promote the wonders of this beautiful region and highlight each of Ryanair’s routes to the Islands, which have proven to be a clear favourite among our customers. Europeans can now enjoy a well-deserved sun break travelling on the lowest fares to the likes of Mykonos, Santorini, Chania, Kos and Rhodes”.

Emy Anagnostopoulou, GNTO’s Director for UK & Ireland, said, “We are very excited to announce this international collaboration with Ryanair in the UK, Italian and German markets respectively, and to introduce to their clients, all that Greece has to offer.

“We are sure that the Ryanair customers will enjoy the crystal-clear waters and sandy beaches as well as the mouth-watering gastronomy of Greece. Undiscovered island gems are waiting to be discovered and unique cultural treasures can be explored throughout the breath-taking landscapes of both the mainland and the numerous Greek islands,” Anagnostopoulou added.

