Queen’s Guard arrested over alleged sexual attack in Windsor grounds

Queen’s Guard arrested over an alleged ‘serious sexual attack in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Two new recruits into the Coldstream Guards are reported to have been sexually assaulted as a part of an initiation ritual, a guardsman is now understood to had been suspended on suspicion of carrying out the vile attack.

The Queen’s Guard is accused of assaulting the two new recruits from the Coldstream Guards with a sex toy just yards away from Windsor Castle, according to a report from The Sun.

The two new recruits had only been inducted into their roles within the revered Coldstream Guards two days ago. The contingent of infantry and cavalry infantrymen – a part of the Family Department – is charged with guarding Her Majesty’s house and is based totally at Victoria Barracks.

It comes after findings confirmed as many as 17,000 serving personnel of the Armed Forces had been bodily, racially or sexually abused by way of colleagues over the last twelve months.

Another of the Queen’s guards at Windsor Castle was charged with raping a girl under 13 in February 2012.

Simon Davies, a 37-year-old Household Cavalry trooper and his primary school assistant wife, Fiona Parsons-Davies, were arrested at their home on the Broomfarm estate, barely two miles from the royal castle, by police probing a feared child-porn ring.

The estate houses a number of military families who work at the Queen’s Windsor retreat. Davies, who has seen fighting in Afghanistan, was based at Windsor’s Combermere Barracks.

