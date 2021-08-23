PETER PAN the musical spends four days in Benalmadena at the Auditorium from Thursday August 26 until Sunday August 29.

Although presented in Spanish, it is still an ideal entertainment for children everywhere, most of whom will have seen one of the many movies or the Walt Disney cartoon.

This musical was created almost 20 years ago by Theatre Productions in Spain and has seen more than 4,000 performances viewed by a total audience of around 4 million.

It has toured most of Spain and South America and has the distinction of being the first large-format musical in Spanish to run in London’s West End at the Garrick Theatre.

The musical very much follows the format of the JMM Barrie original play about the boy who never grew up and is a musical which combines pop, rock and soul.

To reserve tickets which cost from €20 to €35, visit the Benalmadena Auditorium box office online.

Theatre Properties was created by producer and director Tomás Padilla with the aim of bringing to the Spanish speaking public a wide variety of shows, both self-created and franchised and has created a whole world of musicals which entertain audiences of all ages.

Many of their shows such as Jekyll and Hyde the musical and The Magic of Broadway have been presented in Benalmadena this year and with 13 full productions in its repertoire, expect more to follow.

