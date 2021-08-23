Paedophile has penis cut off and stuffed in his mouth in brutal prison killing. The prisoner also had his heart ripped out by fellow inmates.

The shocking prison killing took place in Peco prison, located in the Brazilian town of Cruzeiro do Oeste. Brazilian media reported that the deceased, a 30-year-old man was serving a sentence after having raped his five-year-old stepdaughter.

Three fellow inmates reportedly attacked him and stabbed him several times. According to reports, the fellow inmates were aged between 22 and 30 years old and they stabbed the paedophile to death. Reportedly they used a modified toothbrush to stab him several times in the neck.

As reported Telecinco, “After killing the paedophile, the two other inmates who were watching the scene mutilated his penis and stuffed it into the corpse’s mouth. After placing the penis in his mouth, the prisoners decided to cut out the heart of the deceased paedophile and threw the organ into a waste bin in the prison.”

The prisoners then proceeded to clean the cell leaving the man with his genitals placed in his mouth and the improvised weapon next to him.

According to the police, one of the prisoners has confessed to the crime and has also said that he heard voices.

“In PECO’s cell, one of the detainees struck the first blow to the victim’s neck, eventually causing bleeding and realising that he had possibly killed the victim. After that, he laid the victim on a bed and began to make some cuts to extract the heart and also removed his penis, putting it in the victim’s mouth”, says Izaias Cordeiro de Lima, lead for the investigation.

