Not just for Christmas

ALICANTE province animal protection societies are overwhelmed with pets discarded by their owners.

In some cases, families are unable to care for them because they cannot afford to but whatever their motives, province-wide the shelters are struggling to cope.

“Unless it’s an emergency we cannot take on all the cases that arrive each day,” an Alicante shelter told the Spanish media.

The situation differs from last year when adoptions, especially of dogs, soared during the State of Alarm either for their company or because they provided a ready-made excuse for going for a walk during lockdown.

At present, the Elche-based SPAP Protectora Baix association is looking after 10 dogs and eight cats. Like shelters everywhere in the province, they are overflowing and can only take in litters of new-born kittens or injured animals needing immediate attention.

“Many of the dogs that are here now were given as Christmas presents and abandoned when the summer arrived and they had grown too big,” a Protectora Baix spokesperson said.

“They are a whim or a plaything for these people who are unaware that having an animal is a great responsibility. We can’t allow this injustice to continue.”





