News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

By
Linda Hall
-
0
TABARCA: Ferry prices from Santa Pola have been reduced for August Photo credit: Jose A

Cut price BUSINESS picked up for Santa Pola’s Tabarqueras, the Tabarca ferries, in August after a disappointing start to the season in June and July.  Sources explained that reducing the tickets from €15 to €10 had made a difference, even prompting many Santa Pola residents to visit the nearby island.

Sea change ALICANTE province sea temperatures soared to 27.4 degrees in August, similar to those of the Caribbean, announced Jorge Olicina, director of Alicante University’s Climatology.  These steadily rising temperatures are also responsible for high night-time temperatures as well as the Gota Fria storms and Upper Level Isolated Depressions (DANAs).

Not wanted THE PSOE opposition party on Torrevieja council is collecting signatures for a petition against plans for nine new apartment blocks on the Playa de los Naufragos beach. There was “massive rejection” of the project amongst residents in the San Roque district who would be affected, the PSOE said. 

Mask up ELCHE’S Policia Local recently detained a 19-year-old who was vandalising street furniture and had tipped over a rubbish container at 3.30am. Ignoring requests to calm down and put on his facemask, he instead punched one of the officers in the face and was later charged with resisting arrest.

Follow me EMILIO BASCUÑANA, Orihuela’s mayor, now has roughly 2,000 followers on Instagram. He still has a long way to go to overtake Alicante City mayor, Luis Barcala with 11,600 followers, or Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez’s 8,900 but is well ahead of Alcoy’s mayor Toni Frances who has only 1,400.  

Missing link Alicante airport first handled 6 million passengers 21 years but still does not have the EU-stipulated direct rail connection for terminals of this size. Although the central government’s last Budget included a €10 million allocation for the €85 million project, this cannot happen for 10 years, sources said.




Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

