News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Cut price BUSINESS picked up for Santa Pola’s Tabarqueras, the Tabarca ferries, in August after a disappointing start to the season in June and July. Sources explained that reducing the tickets from €15 to €10 had made a difference, even prompting many Santa Pola residents to visit the nearby island.

Sea change ALICANTE province sea temperatures soared to 27.4 degrees in August, similar to those of the Caribbean, announced Jorge Olicina, director of Alicante University’s Climatology. These steadily rising temperatures are also responsible for high night-time temperatures as well as the Gota Fria storms and Upper Level Isolated Depressions (DANAs).

Not wanted THE PSOE opposition party on Torrevieja council is collecting signatures for a petition against plans for nine new apartment blocks on the Playa de los Naufragos beach. There was “massive rejection” of the project amongst residents in the San Roque district who would be affected, the PSOE said.

Mask up ELCHE’S Policia Local recently detained a 19-year-old who was vandalising street furniture and had tipped over a rubbish container at 3.30am. Ignoring requests to calm down and put on his facemask, he instead punched one of the officers in the face and was later charged with resisting arrest.

Follow me EMILIO BASCUÑANA, Orihuela’s mayor, now has roughly 2,000 followers on Instagram. He still has a long way to go to overtake Alicante City mayor, Luis Barcala with 11,600 followers, or Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez’s 8,900 but is well ahead of Alcoy’s mayor Toni Frances who has only 1,400.

Missing link Alicante airport first handled 6 million passengers 21 years but still does not have the EU-stipulated direct rail connection for terminals of this size. Although the central government’s last Budget included a €10 million allocation for the €85 million project, this cannot happen for 10 years, sources said.





