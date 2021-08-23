New road open in Nerja

NERJA Council has announced that a new road is open to traffic.

Calle de la Amistad runs from Calle Condal to the intersection with Calle Olivarillos in Nerja and the road is now open to traffic.

Nerja council said that the urbanisation works have been completed and that the road is now open to cars and pedestrians.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This new street, approximately 70 metres long, has all the necessary urban services and infrastructures, including two traffic lanes, which allows two-way traffic, and parking for eighteen vehicles.

As part of the works, new street furniture has also been added next to the Taller de la Amistad centre.

During the last council meeting held on July 29, a proposal was approved by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, the Town Planning Councillor, Nieves Atencia, and the spokespersons of the municipal groups of the Popular Party , PSOE, Adelante Ciudadanos and Vox, naming the new road Calle de la Amistad in Nerja.





