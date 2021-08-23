Mystery being investigated in Sevilla as man falls from hotel balcony

NATIONAL and Local Police investigators in Sevilla are trying to discover what led to a man falling from a balcony of the Macarena hotel in the city



An investigation is underway in the capital of Sevilla province today, Monday, August 23, after a man fell from a first-floor balcony of the Macarena Hotel, located on Calle San Juan de Ribera, after tying bedsheets to the balcony above in an apparent attempt to climb down from higher floors.

112 Emergency Services Andalucia reported receiving calls from eyewitnesses at around 4pm, informing them that a man had been seen falling from the balcony, at which point they mobilised patrols from the National and Local Police forces, along with a 061 health ambulance to the location – the street where the Andalucian Parliament building is also located.

Eyewitnesses report seeing the medics on the pavement, fitting the man with a neck brace, before he was transferred by ambulance to a hospital, but no personal details on the man have been released by the police.

Police investigators are now trying to piece together what the man had been doing in the hotel, with one witness telling ABC that hotel staff had told him that the man, possibly an opportunist, had sneaked into the hotel, spotted one of the third-floor rooms open, and locked himself inside when discovered, leading to the hotel employees allegedly spending between two and three hours trying to coax him to open the door.

Based on images taken at the scene, it would seem that the man tied a bedsheet to the railing of the third-floor balcony, and lowered himself down to the second-floor balcony, from where he descended to the first-floor balcony, where he tied another sheet, but then somehow, fell into the street.

The National Police and the Local Police, are now reported to be investigating what led to the man climbing down the balconies, and what it was that he was trying to escape from, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

