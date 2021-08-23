Matrix Sun Festival partygoers ousted by police in Torremolinos.

Local police officers from Malaga’s Torremolinos have ousted partygoers early on Sunday morning, August 22, from the venue where the festival was being celebrated. Partygoers were seen breaching coronavirus restrictions including not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines.

Officers shut down the party shortly before it was due to finish. According to Europa Press, municipal sources confirmed that “occasional problems” had been had with some of the eventgoers, who had to be sanctioned.

The Matrix Sun Festival began last Monday and this party was just one of events. The events are being held in a hall which is being rented out specifically for the festival. According to the same sources the town hall had tried to prevent the Sunday party from even being held.

Many partygoers took to social media to share videos from the festival’s various events. Even days ago videos showed people not respecting social distancing and not using masks. They were also seen dancing. The videos appeared to show that capacity restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had been breached too.

As reported 20 minutes, “The province of Malaga is in level 2 since Thursday -before it was in level 3 with greater restrictions-, which implies, in nightlife, that the capacity is reduced to 50%, with musical performances only outside and dancing is not allowed.”

