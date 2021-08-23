Malaga capital to receive a staggering 555 million euros from the government for local financing according to the PSOE.

The deputy secretary general of the PSOE in Malaga, Fuensanta Lima, along with councillors Alicia Murillo and Rosa del Mar Rodriguez, have announced that Malaga city will receive over 555 million euros from the central government for local funding in 2021 and 2022.

Lima said: “The province of Malaga will receive 777 million euros from the Government of Spain for local financing until 2022, a demand we have been requesting for some time and whose funds come from the Participation in State Taxes (PIE) and to compensate for the negative liquidations and the VAT liquidation of 2017”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He also commented that: “from the PSOE we are travelling throughout the province to address local funding by the government of Spain because we are faithful followers of municipalism to help the councils that have had to take on their own expenses and improper expenses because the transfers from the Junta de Andalucia did not arrive”.

The Malaga province is expected to receive around €89 million extra than expected. Lima said “With the previous government, the local councils had to return the negative settlements and now they will be compensated, just as the suspension of the spending rule is maintained as long as there is budgetary stability.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





