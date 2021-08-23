Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday 29 August at 9pm BST, with twelve new well-known faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection including Kerry Katona and Ulrika Jonsson.

Each celebrity will abandon their glamourous lifestyles and head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides in the remote island of Raasay, on one of the toughest selection courses yet. The new celebrity recruits are writer and TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson, TV presenters, Saira Khan and Ore Oduba; TV personalities, Kerry Katona, Vicky Pattison and Jake Quickenden; singer, actress and West End leading lady, Alexandra Burke; Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell; former Premiership Footballer, Kieron Dyer; Paralympic Athlete, Aled Davies; TV star and musician, Wes Nelson and BMX and track world champion, Shanaze Reade.

Putting them through this condensed SAS selection course is the elite team of ex-special forces soldiers – Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy, Billy, Melvyn and Staz. The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many social media followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status and luxuries will be stripped away.

Over eight days, the twelve celebrities will be put through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations that will test them both physically and mentally. Each will confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this unique version of SAS selection.

Reflecting on their Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins experience, Ulrika Jonsson said, “I felt it had a profoundly positive effect on me.”

Kerry Katona added, “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity. I never thought I’d learn so much about myself.”

