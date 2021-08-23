Jet2 adds summer capacity for green list destinations

Jet2 adds summer 2021 capacity for green list destinations in a bid to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.

Demand for late summer holidays is growing and Jet2 has stepped up and added both flights and holidays to green list destinations, in a move that is sure to delight eager holidaymakers.

Capacity in late summer for Malta, Madeira, Croatia’s Dubrovnik and Split and Jersey have seen around 10,000 seats added on sale by the company.

Recently both Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to the demands of holidaymakers and have added capacity to many destinations. The latest edition of new flights and holidays is due to increased demand and the company said: “Destinations on the green list are continuing to enjoy a huge amount of demand and once again we are responding quickly to that.”

Around 30 flights will be added to Malta and holidaymakers will be able to head out twice weekly until late October from Birmingham. Services from Leeds Bradford have also been extended. Manchester’s new Saturday service will be available along with the season being extended from both London Gatwick and Newcastle too, according to Travelmole.

Anyone wanting to head to Dubrovnik is in luck as more flights have been added from both Stansted and Manchester. The company has also added flights to Split from Birmingham, Stansted and Manchester.

Jersey’s seasonal flights have been extended until mid-October and the London Stansted to Madeira route has been extended till late October too.

In other travel news, England’s holiday rules have changed 50 times during the pandemic, with even Transport Secretary Grant Shapps getting caught out by rule changes while being abroad.

So far during the coronavirus pandemic holidaymakers have had to cope with 50 changes to international travel rules. Travel chiefs describe the number of changes as “absolutely staggering”. They also said that the rules should be simplified to “put an end to this constant rollercoaster of changes”.

The almost constant changes have left holidaymakers in confusion and EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren commented that: ‘It is no wonder that consumers in the UK are confused.”

