Javea sports programme

JAVEA Council has announced it has launched a new sports programme to encourage more physical activity among adults.

The Javea municipal sports department launched the new program ´On the move,´ which will involve a series of training events of different sports activities allowing locals to improve their physical form and health.

The council´s aim is to promote sports among adults and they will be offering general sports training, swimming and aerobics. Also included is the Supera’t option, intended for people with functional diversity and which in addition to having a school-age group is also available for adults.

Councillor for Sports, Alberto Tur, emphasised the importance of physical activity to be in good health and prevent illness.

The activities will have a quarterly fee of €62.82, and registration can be made through the Sporttia app or www.sporttia.com where it is already possible to register for any of these courses. Those interested can register until September 10.

The Department of Sports said that this online service can also be used to reserve sports spaces, including the gym of the Palau d’Esports.

