Germany’s Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati Tennis Crown to win the Western & Southern Open.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday, August 22, to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason in Ohio.

Third-seeded Zverev, who is ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season. The victory follows on the heels of Zverev winning the men’s singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The first win I ever had on these courts was on Wednesday, four days ago, and now I have my first title here. It has been an incredible week, a lot of great matches. It is an incredible feeling going into the U.S. Open,” said Zverev in his on-court interview.

Zverev won 26 of 28 first-serve points and converted five break points in 10 opportunities. He now has an 11-match winning streak going just one week before the final Grand Slam of the season.

Zverev broke Rublev’s serve in the first and third games of the match en route to a 4-0 first-set lead. Rublev would go on to save Zverev’s first set-point opportunity and tie the game 40-40, however, Zverev pushed through with consecutive points to finish the set. He again broke Rublev to open the second set and encountered little trouble the rest of the way.

“I am grateful for the week that I had,” Rublev said. “(Cincinnati) is a special place for me with great memories. The final didn’t end my way, but Alexander was playing unbelievably today.

“I did not do a big celebration because I know how Andrey feels as well, because we have been best friends since we were 11 years old. And I know he is seeking his first Masters 1000 win but it is going to come very soon I think,” Zverev said.

