Eddie Redmayne’s £2m family home devastated by French wildfire

THE LUXURY £2m home belonging to actor Eddie Redmayne and his family has been caught up in the devastating wildfires on the French Riviera



A luxury six-bedroom holiday home belonging to actor Eddie Redmayne’s family has been devastated by the wildfires that are currently ravaging the French Riviera, although luckily, nobody was in the property at the time the fire took hold.

According to Eddie’s 83-year-old father, investment banker, Richard Redmayne, speaking with the Mail on Sunday, some friends had been staying there but had managed to flee as soon as they realised the fire was approaching, “The whole upper floor and the roof was burned up. The heat was clearly intense”, he said of the property which is worth an estimated £2 million, but will now need a major refurbishment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Eddie apparently spent large parts of his childhood living in the holiday home, where he spent school holidays and weekends while he was growing up, with the family owning the home for more than three decades now.

Standing in its own grounds on the French Riviera, the villa has tennis courts, and a swimming pool, and is set in a tranquil spot, surrounded by forest, which is why it came to be caught up as the fire spread through the trees in the vicinity, as Richard told Mail on Sunday, “The hill at the back of the house now looks like a scene from the First World War”, adding, “We have had fires before there, we had one 15 or 16 years ago”.

He revealed that, “My gardener said to me that this last fire moved so fast that it covered the same distance in an hour that it took the earlier one to travel in three days”, and now he plans to fly to France, with his wife, Patricia, to inspect the damage for himself.

Fires have been running uncontrollably across 20,000 acres of the Var region – near to the famous resort of St Tropez – since last Monday, August 16, already said to be the worst wildfire in French history, and is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette end, with two people reported killed, and around 26 more injured, while dozens of properties have been totally burned out, as more than 1000 firefighters, along with 250 appliances, battled to bring the blaze under control as reported by express.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





