€500 for Orihuela Royal British Legion

THE Orihuela Costa and District Branch of The Royal British Legion was once again delighted to show its appreciation to those in the local community who provide them with their valued support.

Cameron McHardy and Simon Williams, proprietors of The Hub Sports Bar in Villamartin Plaza, have donated over €500 to the Orihuela Royal British Legion Annual Poppy Appeal in support of local veterans and their families here in Spain.

Mr Williams, himself a veteran of the RAF Regiment, earmarks the proceeds from the regular quiz nights held at The Hub for the Poppy Appeal, and following the recent handover of the cash he was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by Poppy Appeal Coordinator Eddie Coleman and Fundraiser Tatiana Ramsbottom.

The Branch President, Graham Rhodes said: “The Hub, which is one of the foremost sporting venues in Villamartin, has championed the RBL for several years, raising many hundreds of Euros in the process.

“Their efforts have been absolutely invaluable in providing much needed funding that can be spent assisting veterans and their families who are going through a difficult period.

“We at the RBL are all extremely grateful for the efforts made by Simon and his loyal patrons, particularly during these challenging times.”

