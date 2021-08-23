Defence Minister visits Afghan transit camp in Torrejon

Defence Minister Margarita Robles has visited the transit camp for Afghan aid personnel and their families located at the Torrejon Air Base.

“The situation is very dramatic, but we have a duty to those people who collaborated with Spain and we will continue to do so. These people leave their country, they leave their lives, but this desire to seek freedom compensates them and we are trying to give them the most human, affectionate and emotional support possible,” she said.

Speaking about Kabul, the Minister added, “The situation to access the airport is also dramatic, chaotic, there are truly emotional human cases, entire families crowding to enter, many surrounded by Taliban. We want them to know that Spain is not going to leave the people who worked with us for 20 years.”

“The whole of Spain, as the minister said, can feel very proud of the work they are doing. The best tribute we can do to those who died in this mission is to try to get those who collaborated with us and their families out of the country,” added the head of the Torrejon Air Base, Brigadier General Pablo Guillen Garcia

