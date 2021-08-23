Covid restrictions to remain in Spanish schools this academic year.

The new academic year is set to start in Spain in September and as students head back to school, almost half of those aged 12 to 18 will already have been fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus. Many of the remaining students will have had their first jab too.

Sadly, this will be the third academic year to be affected by the ongoing pandemic and the government is set to meet on Wednesday, August 25, to decide exactly what will happen this year and revise plans which were drawn up previously.

Santiago Moreno, the head of infectious diseases at the Ramon y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, has advised that schools carry on pretty much the same as last year.

“My advice would be that all schools and high schools do more or less the same that they did last year,” said Moreno.

“It is still early to withdraw measures such as masks and physical distancing. The circulation of the virus is too high and while the current [vaccination] percentages will help, it will be necessary to have nearly the entire 12 to 19 population vaccinated and a lower incidence before they can be relaxed.”

Elena Vanessa Martinez, the president of the Spanish Epidemiology Society (SEE), believes that schools should be managed in a similar manner to last year too.

“It was admirable, and a lesson for all of us,” said Martinez.

“Schools and high schools showed us that if things are done well, the results are good. Now we have a more contagious variant, but it is spread in the same way. So if we apply the same measures, the virus will still be unable to circulate in our places of learning.”

