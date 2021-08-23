Zoom Video Calling goes down for millions of users worldwide.

The Zoom Video Conferencing app is off-line, according to the website DownDetector, the issues started at around 08:45 BST, and are affecting millions of users worldwide.

While the reason for the outage remains unclear, of those who reported issues, 60 per cent said they were having issues joining conferences, while 30 per cent were struggling to even start their conference calls.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, 10 per cent of users said they could not log in at all, no statement has yet been released by the company who has reported record business throughout the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for an update.

Related:

Zoom Meetings is perhaps the world’s most-used web conferencing platform. Launched in 2013, Zoom had 400,000 people sign up within the first month. By the end of its first year of operations, Zoom had amassed 200 million meeting minutes.

But growth really started to surge at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, Zoom announced the milestone of 300 million daily meeting participants.

Today, the software registers over 3.3 trillion annual meeting minutes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





