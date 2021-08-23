Barracks adapted on Moron airbase to house Afghan refugees

A LARGE barracks has been adapted on the Moron military airbase in Arahal, Sevilla, which will house the Afghan refugees who will stay there while in transit
Jose Armando Rodriguez, the president of the works committee, reported to Efe that work has been underway all day to transform a large barracks on the Moron airbase in Arahal, in the province of Sevilla, as they prepare to receive the first Afghan refugees who are being evacuated from Kabul, and expected to arrive in Spain later this evening, Monday, August 23, where they will be housed in this reception model similar to the one constructed in the military facilities of Torrejon de Ardoz, in Madrid
This comes about as the result of a telephone conversation between President Sanchez and US President Joe Biden late last Saturday evening (August 21), during which it was agreed to use the two Spanish military bases in Moron in Sevilla province, and the Rota base in Cadiz province, to house the Afghan refugees being evacuated out of Kabul.
The transformed barracks will have services ready to attend to the needs of the refugees, prepared with air conditioning, smoke detectors, and all that is needed to guarantee security, while in addition, the necessary logistics are being prepared so that the people have sufficient water, food, and hygiene supplies during the time they are refugees.
Mr Rodriguez pointed out that this is not the first humanitarian action in which they have been involved in working on at the Moron base, “and we are delighted to work in this sense”, indicating that the number of people who will arrive at the base is unknown, but they are preparing facilities “sufficient to accommodate all of them”, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.
