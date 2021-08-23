Barracks adapted on Moron airbase to house Afghan refugees

A LARGE barracks has been adapted on the Moron military airbase in Arahal, Sevilla, which will house the Afghan refugees who will stay there while in transit



This comes about as the result of a telephone conversation between President Sanchez and US President Joe Biden late last Saturday evening (August 21), during which it was agreed to use the two Spanish military bases in Moron in Sevilla province, and the Rota base in Cadiz province, to house the Afghan refugees being evacuated out of Kabul.

The transformed barracks will have services ready to attend to the needs of the refugees, prepared with air conditioning, smoke detectors, and all that is needed to guarantee security, while in addition, the necessary logistics are being prepared so that the people have sufficient water, food, and hygiene supplies during the time they are refugees.