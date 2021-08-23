Answers needed from two town halls

AFTERMATH: El Mojon roads are filled with mud each time it rains Photo credit: Asociacion de Vecinos de El Mojon

EVERY time it rains, the Rambla Siete Higueras watercourse floods and fills El Mojon roads with mud.

El Mojon straddles San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia and Pilar de la Horadada in Alicante and the local population wants solutions from the two town halls as well as both regional governments and the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura, which is responsible for local waterways.

Earlier this month, affected residents demonstrated peacefully in Pinatar and last week they turned to Pilar where 50 people with placards declaring, “Stop flooding, end the spills,” gathered outside the town hall.

A spokeswoman for the El Mojon Residents’ Association read out a manifesto and representatives later spoke to Pilar’s mayor, Jose Maria Perez.

They also complained that mud – sometimes 20 centimetres thick – was not the only problem, as the Rambla also carried agricultural pollutants that reached the beaches and sea.

Pilar’s mayor assured the protesters that both town halls were working together on a solution in the shape of a stormwater retention tank to control and channel the water.


The only drawback, Perez admitted, was the cost which would be higher than a 2013 plan that Pinatar originally rejected.



